2022 Tesla Model 3

162,134 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model 3

DUAL MOTOR, AWD, LONG RANGE, AUTOPILOT, WARRANTY

12706758

2022 Tesla Model 3

DUAL MOTOR, AWD, LONG RANGE, AUTOPILOT, WARRANTY

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751385632590
  2. 1751385633063
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,134KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EBXNF207468

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 162,134 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Used 2019 Honda Clarity SEDAN PLUG-IN HYBRID, LEATHER, ALLOYS, LOADED for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Clarity SEDAN PLUG-IN HYBRID, LEATHER, ALLOYS, LOADED 307,315 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 149KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan Juke SV, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 149KMS, CERTIFIED 149,310 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1986 BMW 325 325, E30, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 65,000 KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
1986 BMW 325 325, E30, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 65,000 KMS, CERT 65,463 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

