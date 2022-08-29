Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

70 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

70KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9079873
  • Stock #: E4242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4242
  • Mileage 70 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Tesla Model 3 or just a Tesla Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Tesla Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Tesla Model 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Tesla Model 3
* Finished in White, makes this Tesla look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Wood Trim
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connectivity
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tilt Wheel
PANORAMA ROOF
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
mp3 input jack
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
CONDITIONING
REARDEFOGGER

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

