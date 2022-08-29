Menu
2022 Tesla Model S

531 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2022 Tesla Model S

2022 Tesla Model S

Plaid

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid

Plaid

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

531KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9210826
  • Stock #: CONS10252022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 531 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Tesla Model S Plaid or just a Tesla Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Tesla Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Tesla Model S Plaids or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL S PLAID!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL S PLAID INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Tesla Model s plaid
* Finished in Black, makes this Tesla look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

