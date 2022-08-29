2022 Tesla Model S

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9210826

9210826 Stock #: CONS10252022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 531 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.