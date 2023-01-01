Menu
2022 Toyota Camry

4,386 KM

Details Features

$42,599

+ tax & licensing
$42,599

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Toyota Camry

XSE

2022 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

$42,599

+ taxes & licensing

4,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631576
  • Stock #: 23C55475A
  • VIN: 4T1K61BKXNU065090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23C55475A
  • Mileage 4,386 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
