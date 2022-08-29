$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9104065
- Stock #: E4269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4269
- Mileage 123 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Hatchbacks in stock!



THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in Blue, makes this Toyota look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
