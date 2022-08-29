Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9104065
  • Stock #: E4269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4269
  • Mileage 123 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in Blue, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

