Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota RAV4

29,512 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13152739

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 13152739
  2. 13152739
  3. 13152739
  4. 13152739
  5. 13152739
  6. 13152739
  7. 13152739
  8. 13152739
  9. 13152739
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,512KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV4NC271015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 29,512 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in London, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 96,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in London, ON
2025 Mazda CX-30 GS 9,312 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2022 Toyota RAV4