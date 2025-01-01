Menu
2022 Vespa Elettrica

282 KM

Details Features

$5,991

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
282KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZAPMA9EB2N5100140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 282 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Reverse Gear
Charging Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

