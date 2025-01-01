$5,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Vespa Elettrica
70KM
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
282KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZAPMA9EB2N5100140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Scooter / Moped
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 282 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Reverse Gear
Charging Port
2022 Vespa Elettrica