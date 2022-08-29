Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen ID.4

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

PRO RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen ID.4

PRO RWD

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290467
  • Stock #: E4363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Id.4 or just a Volkswagen Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Id.4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN ID.4!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Id.4
* Finished in White, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Charging Cable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 136,159 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic CVT...
 89,575 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Express
 99,400 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory