Recent Arrival!Pure White 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD 7-Speed Automatic 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 158hpPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

2022 Volkswagen Taos

104,793 KM

Details Description

$23,525

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

12847790

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Location

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5

1-866-945-2272

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,525

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,793KM
VIN 3VVWX7B2XNM056871

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Pure White 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD 7-Speed Automatic 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 158hpPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highbury Ford

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

