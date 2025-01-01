$23,525+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
Highbury Ford
1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
1-866-945-2272
Certified
$23,525
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Pure White 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD 7-Speed Automatic 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 158hpPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Highbury Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Highbury Ford
Highbury Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-945-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-945-2272