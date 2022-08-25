Menu
2022 Yamaha FX CRUISER HO

5 MI

Details Description

$26,600

+ tax & licensing
Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

5MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9006295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 5 MI

Vehicle Description

The season is not over yet!!This would look GREAT at the cottage!!Check out this Yamaha FX Cruiser High OutputYou have the option to buy 1 or a pair.
Call for pricing and more options.

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

