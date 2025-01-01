$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW 3 Series
330i X Drive
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,114KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 70,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 3 Series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 3 SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 3 SERIES INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 3 series
* Finished in Black, makes this Bmw look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Navigation System
HD Radio
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Keyless GO
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUT CERTIFIED VEHICLES
POWER MIRRORS YES
2023 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE 3MW89FF04P8D21278; CARFAX CLEAN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2023 BMW 3 Series