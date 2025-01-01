$121,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Cadillac Escalade
4WD SPORT
2023 Cadillac Escalade
4WD SPORT
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Sale
$121,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,800KM
VIN 1GYS4FKL5PR471181
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carmix Auto
2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD SPORT 49,800 KM $121,900 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche 911 GT3 36,765 KM $189,995 + tax & lic
2005 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta 44,300 MI $129,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carmix Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$121,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2023 Cadillac Escalade