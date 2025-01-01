$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler 300
300S AWD+New Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX
2023 Chrysler 300
300S AWD+New Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP4145
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
è Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $27,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!
è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!
è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
è You’ll get a trustworthy Chrysler 300 TOURING L AWD
è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms
4. Brake Service & Paint Protection
5. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
6. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
7. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
8. Carfax History Verified Report
9. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
10.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!
è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!
è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
è Chrysler Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors.
è Chrysler High-Value Features:
Wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Sport Seats with Power, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
+ taxes & licensing>
519-697-0190