$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
42,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG7PR557945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CGC-783
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km, 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT Available for Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion.
Contact Our Experienced Mobility Consultants. You may be Eligible for Funding. Financing also Available.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
