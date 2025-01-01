Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low km, 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT Available for Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion.</p><p>Contact Our Experienced Mobility Consultants. You may be Eligible for Funding. Financing also Available.</p><p>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

42,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12452401

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

  1. 1745605368
  2. 1745605373
  3. 1745605378
  4. 1745605384
  5. 1745605389
  6. 1745605394
  7. 1745605399
  8. 1745605403
  9. 1745605409
  10. 1745605413
  11. 1745605418
  12. 1745605423
  13. 1745605428
  14. 1745605433
  15. 1745605437
  16. 1745605442
  17. 1745605447
  18. 1745605452
  19. 1745605456
  20. 1745605461
  21. 1745605466
  22. 1745605470
  23. 1745605476
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG7PR557945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CGC-783
  • Mileage 42,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, 2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT Available for Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion.

Contact Our Experienced Mobility Consultants. You may be Eligible for Funding. Financing also Available.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry for sale in London, ON
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry 105 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry for sale in London, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry 78,025 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with S Appearance Package for sale in London, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with S Appearance Package 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2023 Chrysler Grand Caravan