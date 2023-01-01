2023 Chrysler Pacifica

$56,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 0 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10221480

10221480 Stock #: 23-Z008

23-Z008 VIN: 2C4RC1BG3PR501964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ceramic Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,047 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Compass remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Disassociated Touchscreen Display Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 10.1" Touchscreen Display Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.25 AXLE RATIO Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,723 kgs (6,005 lbs) Exterior Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Front Fascia Air Deflectors Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Forward collision alert Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Lane Keep Assist Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking 360 Surround View Back-Up Camera Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Additional Features Park Assist LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.