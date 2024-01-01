$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,086KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5731
- Mileage 61,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chrysler Pacifica or just a Chrysler Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chrysler Vans in stock!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHRYSLER PACIFICA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHRYSLER PACIFICA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chrysler Pacifica
* Finished in Red, makes this Chrysler look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Hard Top
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
