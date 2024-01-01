Menu
<p>E450.16 Ft.unicell body,with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.82 1/2 inch door opening.91 inches floor to ceiling.chrome pkg.7.3 v8.new tires.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2023 Ford E450

87,761 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

2023 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FN1PDD22803

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,761 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

E450.16 Ft.unicell body,with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.82 1/2 inch door opening.91 inches floor to ceiling.chrome pkg.7.3 v8.new tires.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Balance of Factory Warranty

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2023 Ford E450