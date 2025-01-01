$50,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$50,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,378KM
VIN 1FTER4FHXPLE22334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P881
- Mileage 21,378 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Ranger Lariat with Tremor Off-Road Package – Rugged Capability, Premium Comfort
The 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat with the Tremor Off-Road Package is built for adventure, combining premium luxury with rugged off-road capability. Powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost® engine delivering 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, this midsize truck is ready to tackle any terrain with confidence. The 10-speed automatic transmission and advanced 4WD system ensure a smooth yet capable ride, whether on the highway or the trails.
The Tremor Off-Road Package enhances the Ranger’s capability with Fox® 2.0 monotube dampers, off-road tuned suspension, skid plates, and a Terrain Management System™. With a factory lift, wider stance, and aggressive 32-inch all-terrain tires, the Tremor package delivers outstanding off-road performance. Signature Tremor badging, unique grille, and exclusive step plates give this Ranger a bold, rugged look.
Inside, the Lariat trim offers a luxurious cabin featuring leather-trimmed seats, an 8-inch SYNC® 3 touchscreen, premium B&O sound system, and advanced driver-assist features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane-Keeping Assist.
The 2023 Ford Ranger Lariat with Tremor Package is the ultimate blend of off-road toughness and everyday comfort, making it the perfect truck for work, play, and everything in between.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
2023 Ford Ranger