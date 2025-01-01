Menu
<p>2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.rear camera.books,two keys.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2023 GMC Savana 2500

23,254 KM

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing
2500 135 inch w/base

12739986

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
23,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP6P1193517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 23,254 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.rear camera.books,two keys.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

