$43,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Savana 2500
2500 135 inch w/base
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
23,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP6P1193517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 23,254 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.rear camera.books,two keys.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
