2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
36,491KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP7P1161644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 36,491 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.rear camera.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.clean carfax.books,two keys.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Email Bennett Auto Sales
