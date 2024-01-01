Menu
<p>2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.rear camera.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.clean carfax.books,two keys.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

36,491 KM

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,491KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP7P1161644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,491 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.rear camera.boards.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.clean carfax.books,two keys.former daily rental.call john gower 519 455 7971.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van