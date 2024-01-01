2023 Honda CR-V

Menu
Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Clean Carfax! All-In Price: $33,499 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY--Financing at ZERO Down Available
Ø   No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!
Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -
Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø  You'll get a trustworthy Honda Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location >     Safety Certificate >     200- Point Inspection >     This Honda CR-V IS LIKE NEW! >     100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for terms
>     Brake Service & Paint Protection >     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty >      Balance of Honda Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM >     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter >     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail >     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) >     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø  This Honda CR-V LX is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Honda Sense): Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2023 Honda CR-V

25,000 KM

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

LX+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+BSM+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

12017281

2023 Honda CR-V

LX+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+BSM+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS3H26PH001224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP3693
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $33,499 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY--Financing at ZERO Down Available

Ø   No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Honda

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     This Honda CR-V IS LIKE NEW!

>     100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for terms

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Honda Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  This Honda CR-V LX is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Honda Sense): Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2023 Honda CR-V