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2023 Kawasaki Z1000
2023 Kawasaki Z1000
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
1,629KM
VIN JKAZR2E14PA012550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,629 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2023 Kawasaki Z1000