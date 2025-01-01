Menu
GT LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEAT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

2023 Kia Forte

95,555 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

GT LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEAT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

12449986

2023 Kia Forte

GT LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEAT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,555KM
VIN 3KPF54AD7PE558286

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,555 KM

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

POWER SEAT

Rear View Camera

All Equipped
Fully loaded

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Kia Forte