2023 Mazda Cx - 9

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 5 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478251

9478251 Stock #: E4475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 6,591 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating MEMORY SEAT Cooled Seats 3RD ROW SEATING 6 PASSENGER Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel LEATHER TURBO CHARGED Power Folding Mirrors Power Rear Hatch Electric Mirrors AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SEAT TYPE – BUCKET RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.