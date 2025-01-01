$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
Used
44,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM8PM526902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 17ML0632
- Mileage 44,635 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
2023 Mazda CX-30