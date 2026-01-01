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2023 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

2023 Mazda CX-5

93,041 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-5

GT

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14417886

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

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Used
93,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM5P0156665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,041 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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519-649-1800

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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2023 Mazda CX-5