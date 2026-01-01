$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF |HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SUNROOF ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forest City Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Forest City Mazda
Forest City Mazda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-649-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-649-1800