$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2023 Mazda CX-50
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT W/TURBO
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9556882
- Stock #: 22-R170A
- VIN: 7MMVABDY2PN118904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-R170A
- Mileage 15,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4