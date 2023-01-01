2023 Mazda CX-9

$53,199 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 6 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9631561

9631561 Stock #: STK635701

STK635701 VIN: JM3TCBDY1P0635701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # STK635701

Mileage 6,601 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.