2023 Mazda Mazda3 GT

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

24,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

12677571

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPAMM7P1607735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda Mazda3 GT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Call Dealer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2023 Mazda MAZDA3