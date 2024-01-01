$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
6,463KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG2PS575947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Warlock.20 inch wheels.crew cab.trailer hitch.box liner.rear camera.books,two remotes.call john gower 519 455 7971 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com Ten to choose from.different colors.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email Bennett Auto Sales
2023 RAM 1500 Classic