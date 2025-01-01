Menu
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Bx LOW KM! MINT! LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK $10,000 IN EXTRA OPTIONS

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

14,210 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL

12386787

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,210KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3PG657501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx LOW KM! MINT! LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$10,000 IN EXTRA OPTIONS
$10,000 IN EXTRA OPTIONS
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2023 RAM 1500 Classic