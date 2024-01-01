$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Suzuki DL650
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
2,628KM
As Is Condition
VIN JS1SP46D7P7101750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,628 KM
