2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

60,772 KM

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2023 Toyota Corolla

60,772 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,772KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5648
  • Mileage 60,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2023 Toyota Corolla