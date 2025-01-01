Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

44,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13197860

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 13197860
  2. 13197860
  3. 13197860
  4. 13197860
  5. 13197860
  6. 13197860
  7. 13197860
  8. 13197860
  9. 13197860
  10. 13197860
  11. 13197860
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7PC381557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 for sale in London, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 53,658 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport for sale in London, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport 46,512 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in London, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 102,636 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2023 Toyota RAV4