Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

  1. 10191246
  2. 10191246
  3. 10191246
  4. 10191246
  5. 10191246
  6. 10191246
  7. 10191246
  8. 10191246
  9. 10191246
  10. 10191246
  11. 10191246
  12. 10191246
  13. 10191246
  14. 10191246
  15. 10191246
  16. 10191246
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191246
  • Stock #: E4830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Jetta or just a Volkswagen Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Jettas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Jetta
* Finished in Red, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Convenience

Remote Starter

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Dual A/C
5 Passenger Seating
USB Input
Voice Command/Recognition
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
LEATHER INTERIORS
Power And Heated Seats For Driver And Passenger
Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 Audi A4
88,114 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jett...
 300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory