Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Yamaha Bolt

7,643 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Yamaha Bolt

XVS950 CUD, MANY EXTRAS, IRREPARABLE TITLE, EXPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12863609

2023 Yamaha Bolt

XVS950 CUD, MANY EXTRAS, IRREPARABLE TITLE, EXPORT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1755213498677
  2. 1755213499193
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,643KM
Good Condition
VIN JYAVN05N7PA002985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 7,643 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2023 Yamaha Bolt XVS950 CUD, MANY EXTRAS, IRREPARABLE TITLE, EXPORT for sale in London, ON
2023 Yamaha Bolt XVS950 CUD, MANY EXTRAS, IRREPARABLE TITLE, EXPORT 7,643 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 32,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 32,000KMS, CERTIFIED 32,895 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS, CREW, ONLY 45,000KMS, V6, 4X4, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS, CREW, ONLY 45,000KMS, V6, 4X4, CERTIFIED 45,274 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2023 Yamaha Bolt