$43,522+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier TURBO | AWD | REMOTE START | POWER SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | FLOOR LINER PKG
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier TURBO | AWD | REMOTE START | POWER SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | FLOOR LINER PKG
Location
MacMaster Chevrolet
1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-6200
$43,522
+ taxes & licensing
567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNAXXEG7RL142156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 567 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From MacMaster Chevrolet
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 47,051 KM $56,495 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 38,471 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 44,083 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Email MacMaster Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MacMaster Chevrolet
1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9
Call Dealer
519-455-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,522
+ taxes & licensing
MacMaster Chevrolet
519-455-6200
2024 Chevrolet Equinox