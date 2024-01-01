Menu
2024 Chevrolet Equinox

567 KM

Details Features

$43,522

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier TURBO | AWD | REMOTE START | POWER SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | FLOOR LINER PKG

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier TURBO | AWD | REMOTE START | POWER SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | FLOOR LINER PKG

Location

MacMaster Chevrolet

1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-6200

$43,522

+ taxes & licensing

567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXXEG7RL142156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 567 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MacMaster Chevrolet

MacMaster Chevrolet

1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9

2024 Chevrolet Equinox