2024 Ford Edge
SEL
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,096KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96RBA41415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P828
- Mileage 18,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2024 Ford Edge SEL, where innovation meets versatility in a sleek and powerful package. This midsize SUV embodies the essence of modern design and cutting-edge technology, perfect for those who crave both style and substance on the road.
From the outside, the 2024 Edge SEL captivates with its dynamic contours and bold, commanding presence. A sculpted hood and striking grille seamlessly blend into aerodynamic lines that not only enhance its appearance but also improve fuel efficiency and performance. Equipped with distinctive LED lighting signatures, it ensures you stand out wherever you go.
Step inside, and you'll find a spacious and refined interior crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. Comfort is paramount with ergonomically designed seats and ample legroom for all passengers. The cabin is designed to be both a haven of tranquility and a hub of connectivity, featuring the latest Ford SYNC infotainment system with a responsive touchscreen interface. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free calls, navigation, and access to your favorite apps and music.
Under the hood, the 2024 Edge SEL delivers robust performance and efficiency. Choose from a selection of advanced engines, each designed to provide the perfect balance of power and fuel economy. Whether cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, its responsive handling and smooth ride make every journey enjoyable.
Safety is paramount in the 2024 Edge SEL, equipped with a suite of Ford Co-Pilot360™ technologies. Features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking help you stay focused on the road ahead, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.
In summary, the 2024 Ford Edge SEL is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of sophistication and capability. With its blend of style, comfort, technology, and performance, it redefines what it means to drive an SUV in the modern era. Whether you're commuting to work, exploring new destinations, or simply enjoying a weekend getaway, the Edge SEL is designed to elevate every aspect of your driving experience.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross-Traffic Alert
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Powertrain
engine coolant temp
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
911 Assist
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
SiriusXM
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
up/down
speed-compensated volume
lumbar)
If you decide to continue service
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
digital owner's manual
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 6 speakers
USB media hub A and C style and SiriusXM w/360L including super categories/live sports categories
for your recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles
SiriusXM w/360L includes a 3-month prepaid subscription
All services require a subscription
sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period
Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe
the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates
Fees and taxes apply
See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel
which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349
Visit http://www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information
Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions
All fees
content and features are subject to change
Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc
and its respective subsidiaries
Windows and Remote Start
adaptive dash card and conversational voice command recognition
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat (fore/aft
4-way power passenger seat (fore/aft
up/down w/manual recline) and 2-way manually adjustable head restraints
2024 Ford Edge