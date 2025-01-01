Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Edge

6,512 KM

Details Features

$40,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12506599

2024 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

  1. 12506599
  2. 12506599
  3. 12506599
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$40,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,512KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91RBB02959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25105A
  • Mileage 6,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 107,027 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in London, ON
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 15,522 KM $70,688 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 72,237 KM $45,995 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,488

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2024 Ford Edge