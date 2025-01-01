$42,587+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
Location
Highbury Ford
1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
1-866-945-2272
Certified
$42,587
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10955 kilometers below market average!Iconic Silver Metallic 2024 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 4K Tow Package, Black Appearance Package, Black Grille, Black Headlamps, Black Interior Accents, Black Painted Mirrors, Black Taillamps, Equipment Group 500A Standard, Front & Back Black Edition Decals, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Higher Capacity Radiator, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector, Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Cooling Fan, Upgraded Drive Ratio, Wheels: 18"" Unique Machined-Face Ebony Aluminum.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
