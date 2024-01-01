2024 GMC Sierra

Menu
Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
65,515KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5545
  • Mileage 65,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Sierra or just a Gmc Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Sierras or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Sierra
* Finished in Grey, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

air
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Hard Top
4WD
Boards
Running
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CONDITIONING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2024 GMC Sierra