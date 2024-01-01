$61,998+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra
PRO CREW CAB LONG BED
2024 GMC Sierra
PRO CREW CAB LONG BED
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$61,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,515KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5545
- Mileage 65,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Sierra or just a Gmc Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Sierras or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW GMC SIERRA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Sierra
* Finished in Grey, makes this Gmc look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
air
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Vinyl Seats
Additional Features
Hard Top
4WD
Boards
Running
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CONDITIONING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
2024 GMC Sierra