<p>FRONT END DAMAGE</p><p>IRREPARABLE TITLE</p><p>GREAT PROJECT BIKE OR FOR EXPORT </p>

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

5,342 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

FLTRT, ROAD GLIDE 3 TRIKE, 114CI, FRONT DAMAGE, IR

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

FLTRT, ROAD GLIDE 3 TRIKE, 114CI, FRONT DAMAGE, IR

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
5,342KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1MFP31RB860350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 5,342 KM

Vehicle Description

FRONT END DAMAGE

IRREPARABLE TITLE

GREAT PROJECT BIKE OR FOR EXPORT 

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

