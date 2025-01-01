$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
FLTRT, ROAD GLIDE 3 TRIKE, 114CI, FRONT DAMAGE, IR
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
5,342KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1MFP31RB860350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Trike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 5,342 KM
Vehicle Description
FRONT END DAMAGE
IRREPARABLE TITLE
GREAT PROJECT BIKE OR FOR EXPORT
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
