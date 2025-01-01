Menu
2024 Honda XL750

4,330 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Honda XL750

TRANSALP, ONLY 4000KMS, THEFT RECOVERY, RUNS WELL

13136668

2024 Honda XL750

TRANSALP, ONLY 4000KMS, THEFT RECOVERY, RUNS WELL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,330KM
Good Condition
VIN JH2RD1623RK100340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dual Sport
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 4,330 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2024 Honda XL750