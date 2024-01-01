Menu
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

17,797 KM

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED BACK-UP CAMERA NAVIGATION SYSTEM

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED BACK-UP CAMERA NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
17,797KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5730
  • Mileage 17,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Santa Cruz or just a Hyundai Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Santa Cruzs or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA CRUZ!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA CRUZ INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Santa cruz
* Finished in Green, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz