Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kawasaki Z1000

1,572 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kawasaki Z1000

Z650RS ABS, ONLY 1000KMS, LOW KMS. CLEAN BIKE

Watch This Vehicle
13149760

2024 Kawasaki Z1000

Z650RS ABS, ONLY 1000KMS, LOW KMS. CLEAN BIKE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1762454022454
  2. 1762454022916
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,572KM
Fair Condition
VIN ML5ERER16RDAC8131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 1,572 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2024 Kawasaki Z1000 Z650RS ABS, ONLY 1000KMS, LOW KMS. CLEAN BIKE for sale in London, ON
2024 Kawasaki Z1000 Z650RS ABS, ONLY 1000KMS, LOW KMS. CLEAN BIKE 1,572 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V TOURING, LEATHER, ONLY 175KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Honda CR-V TOURING, LEATHER, ONLY 175KMS, CERTIFIED 175,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Subaru Forester XT, OILED, RUST FREE, ONLY 97KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2005 Subaru Forester XT, OILED, RUST FREE, ONLY 97KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 97,184 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2024 Kawasaki Z1000