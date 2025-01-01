$25,888+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Forte
EX IVT
2024 Kia Forte
EX IVT
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,037KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 19,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Forte or just a Kia Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Fortes or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA FORTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW KIA FORTE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Forte
* Finished in White, makes this Kia look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2024 Kia Forte