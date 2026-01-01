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2024 Mazda CX-30
GS
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM1RM669824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 17ML0703
- Mileage 50,607 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS Former Lease | Low Mileage | Mazda Safety & Technology
Elevate your daily drive with this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS, a stylish and versatile compact SUV that combines premium design, advanced safety features, and outstanding fuel efficiency. This former leased vehicle has been professionally maintained and is now available through our dealership, offering exceptional value and confidence for its next owner.
With its sleek exterior styling, refined interior, and responsive performance, the CX-30 GS is designed to make every journey more enjoyable, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.
Key Features Include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity
8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Departure Warning System
Lane-Keep Assist
Smart Brake Support
Driver Attention Alert
Rearview camera
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
LED headlights and daytime running lights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Alloy wheels
Power windows, locks, and heated side mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear seats
USB-C charging ports
As a former lease return, this CX-30 GS has received regular maintenance and care throughout its ownership period. It has been thoroughly inspected by our factory-trained technicians and is ready for immediate delivery.
If you're looking for a nearly-new SUV that offers premium features, advanced driver-assistance technologies, and Mazda's renowned driving experience, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS is an excellent choice. Visit our dealership today to take it for a test drive and discover everything this impressive crossover has to offer.
Elevate your daily drive with this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS, a stylish and versatile compact SUV that combines premium design, advanced safety features, and outstanding fuel efficiency. This former leased vehicle has been professionally maintained and is now available through our dealership, offering exceptional value and confidence for its next owner.
With its sleek exterior styling, refined interior, and responsive performance, the CX-30 GS is designed to make every journey more enjoyable, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.
Key Features Include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity
8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Departure Warning System
Lane-Keep Assist
Smart Brake Support
Driver Attention Alert
Rearview camera
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
LED headlights and daytime running lights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Alloy wheels
Power windows, locks, and heated side mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear seats
USB-C charging ports
As a former lease return, this CX-30 GS has received regular maintenance and care throughout its ownership period. It has been thoroughly inspected by our factory-trained technicians and is ready for immediate delivery.
If you're looking for a nearly-new SUV that offers premium features, advanced driver-assistance technologies, and Mazda's renowned driving experience, this 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS is an excellent choice. Visit our dealership today to take it for a test drive and discover everything this impressive crossover has to offer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2024 Mazda CX-30