2024 Nissan Sentra

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Previous Lease Return From Nissan Canade! All-In Price: $23,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You'll get a trustworthy Nissan Sentra SV LIKE NEW margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>1.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>2.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>3.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

4.     Brake Service & Paint Protection margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>5.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>6.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Balance of Nissan Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000<span style=box-sizing: border-box;>  </span>KMs)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>7.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>8.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>9.<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>10.</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>11.</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features: margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Nissan Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; color: black; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>è<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>Nissan High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 19.9733px; border: 1pt none windowtext; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-align: center; line-height: 32px; background: white; align=center><u style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px; color: black;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p>

2024 Nissan Sentra

19,000 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra

SV+NO FEES! LIKE NEW+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

13202006

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV+NO FEES! LIKE NEW+ONE OWNER+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1763768568
  2. 1763768569
  3. 1763768565
  4. 1763768566
  5. 1763768567
  6. 1763768568
  7. 1763768567
  8. 1763768569
  9. 1763768566
  10. 1763768568
  11. 1763768570
  12. 1763768566
  13. 1763768566
  14. 1763768570
  15. 1763768569
  16. 1763768571
  17. 1763768571
  18. 1763768568
  19. 1763768571
  20. 1763768567
  21. 1763768570
  22. 1763768570
  23. 1763768569
  24. 1763768568
  25. 1763768569
  26. 1763768568
  27. 1763768568
  28. 1763768570
  29. 1763768570
  30. 1763768566
  31. 1763768565
  32. 1763768565
  33. 1763768570
  34. 1763768571
  35. 1763768570
  36. 1763768569
  37. 1763768570
  38. 1763768570
  39. 1763768569
  40. 1763768570
  41. 1763768570
  42. 1763768569
  43. 1763768567
  44. 1763768565
  45. 1763768566
  46. 1763768565
  47. 1763768566
  48. 1763768570
  49. 1763768566
  50. 1763768565
  51. 1763768565
  52. 1763768565
  53. 1763768564
  54. 1763768564
Used
19,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CVXRY253904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4160
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

è One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Previous Lease Return From Nissan Canade! All-In Price: $23,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Nissan Sentra SV LIKE NEW

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

4.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

5.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

6.     Balance of Nissan Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000  KMs)

7.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

8.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

9.     Carfax History Verified Report

10.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

11.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Nissan Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure-Keeping Assist-Prevention & Aid, Forward Collision Prevention/Avoidance, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.

è Nissan High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2024 Nissan Sentra