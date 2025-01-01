$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Forester
Premier
2024 Subaru Forester
Premier
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEMC8RH464397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1725X78727A
- Mileage 10,697 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2024 Subaru Forester Premier Clean Carfax, Fully Loaded!
Experience the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and confidence with this 2024 Subaru Forester Premier. This one-owner SUV comes with a clean Carfax and has been meticulously maintained inside and out. Known for its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, advanced safety technology, and premium interior appointments, this Forester Premier is ready for all your adventures whether its a daily commute or a weekend getaway.
? Key Features:
2.5L SUBARU BOXER® 4-cylinder engine efficient and reliable power
Lineartronic® CVT with X-MODE® for optimal traction in any condition
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive confidence in all weather
Premium leather-trimmed interior with heated front and rear seats
Panoramic power sunroof
Power rear tailgate
Harman Kardon® premium sound system
Subaru STARLINK® 8''' Multimedia Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist & more
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Alloy wheels and LED steering-responsive headlights
?? Highlights:
Clean Carfax No Accidents, No Damage
Well-Maintained & Dealer Serviced
Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty Remaining
This 2024 Subaru Forester Premier delivers the perfect mix of comfort, safety, and all-terrain versatility. Dont miss your chance to own one of Subarus most trusted and capable SUVs ready for your next adventure today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2024 Subaru Forester