2024 Subaru Forester Premier Clean Carfax, Fully Loaded!

Experience the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and confidence with this 2024 Subaru Forester Premier. This one-owner SUV comes with a clean Carfax and has been meticulously maintained inside and out. Known for its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, advanced safety technology, and premium interior appointments, this Forester Premier is ready for all your adventures whether its a daily commute or a weekend getaway.

Key Features:

2.5L SUBARU BOXER® 4-cylinder engine efficient and reliable power

Lineartronic® CVT with X-MODE® for optimal traction in any condition

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive confidence in all weather

Premium leather-trimmed interior with heated front and rear seats

Panoramic power sunroof

Power rear tailgate

Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Subaru STARLINK® 8 Multimedia Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist & more

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Alloy wheels and LED steering-responsive headlights

Highlights:

Clean Carfax No Accidents, No Damage

Well-Maintained & Dealer Serviced

Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty Remaining

This 2024 Subaru Forester Premier delivers the perfect mix of comfort, safety, and all-terrain versatility. Dont miss your chance to own one of Subarus most trusted and capable SUVs ready for your next adventure today!

2024 Subaru Forester

10,697 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Forester

Premier

13107989

2024 Subaru Forester

Premier

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,697KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEMC8RH464397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725X78727A
  • Mileage 10,697 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2024 Subaru Forester Premier Clean Carfax, Fully Loaded!

Experience the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and confidence with this 2024 Subaru Forester Premier. This one-owner SUV comes with a clean Carfax and has been meticulously maintained inside and out. Known for its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, advanced safety technology, and premium interior appointments, this Forester Premier is ready for all your adventures whether its a daily commute or a weekend getaway.

? Key Features:

2.5L SUBARU BOXER® 4-cylinder engine efficient and reliable power

Lineartronic® CVT with X-MODE® for optimal traction in any condition

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive confidence in all weather

Premium leather-trimmed interior with heated front and rear seats

Panoramic power sunroof

Power rear tailgate

Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Subaru STARLINK® 8''' Multimedia Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist & more

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Alloy wheels and LED steering-responsive headlights

?? Highlights:

Clean Carfax No Accidents, No Damage

Well-Maintained & Dealer Serviced

Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty Remaining

This 2024 Subaru Forester Premier delivers the perfect mix of comfort, safety, and all-terrain versatility. Dont miss your chance to own one of Subarus most trusted and capable SUVs ready for your next adventure today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2024 Subaru Forester