<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>JUST ARRIVED! BRAND NEW 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Wind Chill Pearl with Chateau Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56, Interior Height of 60, Wheelchair Ramp measures 52 Long x 29.25 Wide. Includes Complete Set of QStraint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Incredible Fuel Mileage. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2024 Toyota Sienna

$94,900

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5TDGRKEC6RS208378

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Chataeu
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TSI-731
  • Mileage 0

JUST ARRIVED! BRAND NEW 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Wind Chill Pearl with Chateau Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 60", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Incredible Fuel Mileage. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
