$94,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$94,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Chataeu
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TSI-731
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED! BRAND NEW 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Wind Chill Pearl with Chateau Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 60", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.
Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Incredible Fuel Mileage. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-453-XXXX(click to show)
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480